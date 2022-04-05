ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New-build property prices rising twice as fast as cost of older homes

By Rebecca Goodman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2yjv_0f0JYdQ900

We’re a nation of old-home lovers, with their airy proportions, period features and downright kerb appeal. But now, as the cost of living crisis hits, are we turning our back on historical homes?

Higher building and construction costs, soaring demand, and lower energy bills are just some of the reasons new-build homes are rising at a much faster rate than existing properties.

The cost of a new-build home shot up 25.4 per cent annually, to £367,219 in November 2021, according to the latest data from the Land Registry which is based on actual home sales. This is compared to an annual rise of 8.6 per cent to £264,684 for existing homes.

The housing market has seen sustained growth since the start of the pandemic, largely because of an imbalance between supply and demand.

But the data appears to show that new-build homes are storming ahead of existing properties when it comes to price.

This is despite the fact these homes have experienced their fair share of controversy in recent years. Millions of homeowners were trapped in leasehold contracts with expensive ground rents that made their properties unsellable, for example, while many were also covered in unsafe fire cladding which meant the value of the properties plummeted.

It would appear there are a few different explanations as to the price differences between new and older homes but in both cases, the pandemic and the lack of supply are the driving factors for rising prices.

David Fell, senior analyst for Hamptons estate agents, says: “The pandemic has changed buyer preferences and developers have responded by delivering larger numbers of detached and semi-detached homes.

“As more bigger houses are sold, so overall average prices have been pushed up.  At the same time, a lack of second-hand stock has meant that buyers have turned to new build and as a result more family homes have been sold off-plan.”

The pandemic had a significant impact on the housing market and led to many people reassessing where they live and work.

Millions of workers now have a home office, for example, and no longer need to commute into a city centre. Many new builds have been designed with this in mind, and homeowners can often customise the design and finishings, so when they move in there’s not much else to do.

Chris Gardner, joint chief executive officer of the development lender Atelier, says: “New builds are emerging as big winners in the post-lockdown property market – for the simple reason that they are the most likely to offer exactly what buyers want.

“The past two years have made people think long and hard about what they want from a home, and the most astute developers have responded by adjusting their designs accordingly.

“We’ve financed several developments of a dozen or so homes that are perfectly tailored to what buyers want in that area, and which also boast ultra-energy-efficient designs and sustainable construction techniques.”

There are many advantages to a new build-property, which is also why they are more expensive. They come with lower maintenance costs and these homes are generally far more energy efficient which means gas and electricity bills are also lower.

Energy bills are a huge topic right and two new measures have been announced by the government to lower costs. VAT for materials needed for energy-efficient measures, such as insulation and solar panels, was cut to 0 per cent in the spring statement and a £5,000 grant scheme for those replacing an old boiler with a heat pump was launched last week, yet costs remain high.

In fact, 45 per cent of homeowners have looked into making their property more energy efficient but have found the costs too expensive without government support, according to new research from tax advisers Cornerstone Tax.

The price of construction materials has also played a big part in rising costs. The cost of building materials is at a record high, while supply issues have also had a knock-on effect on the price of new builds.

Eve McCurrich, managing director of Whiteburn Projects Ltd, a new-build construction company, says: "New-build housing inherently is a higher price comparative to existing housing stock. This is due to a combination of factors.

“Recently, the costs associated with construction and development have seen unprecedented inflation due to short supply following Covid, Brexit and now wider geopolitical uncertainty in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine.”

The availability of mortgages for new builds is another reason for the rise. The help-to-buy loan scheme, which is only available for new build homes, will end next March, so buyers could be trying to take advantage of this before the deadline.

Some experts have also suggested that mortgage providers are more willing to lend to those buying new-build homes because they are seen as less risky than older homes.

New builds, for example, typically come with a new home warranty which should cover the homeowner if anything goes wrong. The most common is the National House-Building Council (NHBC) which cover 70 to 80 per cent of the market, according to the Home Owners Alliance.

David Hannah, group chairman of Cornerstone Tax, says: “Most mortgage lenders prefer to lend on new-build stock because it comes with NHBC guarantees and I have heard of first-time buyers being turned down for mortgages on second-hand homes but then accepted for a more expensive new-build one.”

“The reasons for this are probably that the mortgage lenders regard these as lower risk.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Mortgage#Housing Market#The Land Registry
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Three new proposals for a fourth stimulus check

As inflation plagues Americans at the gas pump, there are new proposals for a fourth stimulus check to offset rising costs. There are some key similarities and differences with these programs. They specifically target the gas prices rising, and not the overall financial need of living expenses for Americans. Energy...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

590K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy