Sioux City, IA

Abused woman’s cats killed as ‘means of control and torture’: documents

By Nexstar Media Wire, Wesley Thoene
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) — An Iowa man arrested over the weekend abused his girlfriend for more than a month by assaulting and raping her, as well as killing her two cats, documents reveal.

Capri Rogers, 33, was living with his girlfriend from March to early April.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers assaulted the woman numerous times. He is accused of punching her in the head in early March. The woman also told authorities that the violence escalated to strangulation around the middle of March, causing her to lose consciousness at one point.

The woman said she was terrified of Rogers, adding that once while lying in bed, he yelled at her and then shot a 22-caliber revolver into the mattress near her head. Documents also state that through the month of March and into April, Rogers also raped her.

Around April 1, according to documents, Rogers kicked and punched the woman, causing her to need to go to a Sioux City emergency room. She was treated for bleeding and clots, a broken ankle, and bruises to the arms, neck, thighs, torso, and buttocks. She also needed cranial surgery. During the ER visit, Rogers wouldn’t allow the woman to leave, taking the keys to the woman’s house and vehicle, documents stated.

Later as the woman recovered at home, Rogers killed the woman’s two cats in front of her, according to the documents, which detail that he broke the neck of one and shot the other cat four times. The woman said Rogers told her that if she left him or told anyone, she would end up like her cats. Documents said he did this and other “ongoing threats and acts as a means of control and torture.”

On Saturday, neighbors called police to report that Rogers was walking outside his home with a rifle-style firearm. After further investigation, police found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes.

After a search of Rogers’ house, authorities found a shotgun and revolver, both with ammunition. They also found multiple instances of small caliber gunfire consistent with the 22-caliber revolver and 140 spent casings throughout the residence.

Rogers, a convicted felon for a robbery charge in 2008, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Rogers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

