Environment

STORM WATCH: Soaking rain expected into Wednesday morning

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Heavy rain is expected to drench New Jersey last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says that this rain may impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The rain is likely to begin Tuesday night as temperatures cool into the upper-40s. Heavy rain is possibly going into Wednesday.

The rain will continue into Wednesday morning and could last until the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-50s. Wednesday night is expected to be dry but with cloudy skies. Overnight lows should cool into the upper-40s.

Thursday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the low- to mid-50s. There is the possibility of some more rain. Overnight lows will cool to the mid-40s.

Friday should see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime highs are expected to be around 63 degrees. Friday night should see some clouds, with overnight lows around 49 degrees.

