Halo: The Official Cookbook will make you the Master Chef this August

By Austin Wood
 2 days ago
Halo: The Official Cookbook is a real thing coming this year with over 70 recipes somehow inspired by the storied shooter. Written by Victoria Rosenthal – the author behind the equally inexplicable but apparently pretty good cookbooks for the likes of Final Fantasy 14, Fallout, and even Destiny – the Halo...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

