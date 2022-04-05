ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Hanna Trudo
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsnJL_0f0JYI5000

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill.

The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date.

Student loan forgiveness? Here’s where the US stands

President Biden is facing pressure by a growing number of Democrats to continue the freeze for several more months, with nearly 100 lawmakers across both chambers citing inflation as justification.

The measure was first put in place during the pandemic as a way to offer relief to those struggling. While it’s unclear when the new extension would end, Biden has faced calls to allow borrowers to pause payments until after the midterms.

The president last extended the suspension in December. Loan payments were first put on hold in March 2020 under former President Trump and have since been extended five times.

The White House and Department of Education did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Student loan borrowers saved nearly $200B from repayment freeze: analysis

Whether Biden will act to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower is a looming question after he supported forgiving at least that much in the 2020 campaign. Progressives and activists pushed for more time to pay back debt publicly and privately this week and are seeking cancellation of an even larger sum.

Advocates and other Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have pressed for $50,000 per person or to cancel debt entirely.

A year ago, Biden requested a memo from the Department of Education to determine his authority to forgive student debt through executive action. Since then, the administration has not publicly announced if the memo is complete.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said a decision on the student loan pause needs to be made before May. She said the administration will “factor the impacts of economic data on ranges of groups of people, including students.”

Last month, White House chief of staff Ron Klain also signaled that the White House would extend the freeze. The Biden administration reportedly told companies in recent weeks to not send out notices about student loan payments resuming.

Amie Parnes contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman on TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” list arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman on the “Most Wanted” list for TennCare fraud has been located and arrested. 26-year-old Torliquia H. Walker has been on the “most wanted” list for two years. The Office of Inspector General said Walker continued to use TennCare benefits even though she no longer lived in Tennessee, which is a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Democrats#The White House#Department Of Education
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WHEC TV-10

Pause on federal student loan payments to expire May 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re one of the millions of Americans who has been deferring your federal student loan payments during the pandemic, you may have to start repaying again soon. President Joe Biden’s third extension of the pause on student loan repayments expires on May 1.
ROCHESTER, NY
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

White House considers extending student loan repayments

The White House is mulling extending the freeze on federal student loan payments, which were supposed to resume in May after being paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Education told companies that manage the $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio to hold off sending...
POTUS
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy