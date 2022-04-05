ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With little discussion, Oklahoma Legislature passes a bill to make abortion illegal

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...

