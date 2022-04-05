Ask The Expert: What's the latest on 'The Great Resignation'?

Since the pandemic, we have heard the phrase 'The Great Resignation' as companies are looking to hire more people. And people are resigning from one company to join another where they think things will be better.

In a lot of cases, those workers find out that the new company isn't exactly what they wanted, and they decide to go back to the place where they resigned from. Those "boomerang" workers are sometimes welcomed back by their old companies.

On today's Ask The Expert, workplace expert Julie Bauke from The Bauke Group joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

