Ask The Expert: What's the latest on 'The Great Resignation'?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

Since the pandemic, we have heard the phrase 'The Great Resignation' as companies are looking to hire more people. And people are resigning from one company to join another where they think things will be better.

In a lot of cases, those workers find out that the new company isn't exactly what they wanted, and they decide to go back to the place where they resigned from. Those "boomerang" workers are sometimes welcomed back by their old companies.

On today's Ask The Expert, workplace expert Julie Bauke from The Bauke Group joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have a question or a topic suggestion, email us at Question@krld.com. Hear the answer at 4:40 p.m .

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

