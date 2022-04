BRISTOL – The Plainville Chamber of Commerce is merging with the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, effective April 10. “Our board has decided to join forces with the regional chamber in order to maximize visibility for our membership, and at the same time, work cooperatively with five fellow communities in this regional chamber,” said Plainville Chamber co-president Quinn Christopher. “We feel the decision is timely and proactive in today’s business culture. It's one that makes sense in an age when regionalizing services is more effective and financially feasible. It will underscore the positive business climate in Plainville.”

