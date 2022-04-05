ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Rational neural network advances machine-human discovery

By Cornell University
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- Math is the language of the physical world, and Alex Townsend sees mathematical patterns everywhere: in weather, in the way soundwaves move, and even in the spots or stripes zebra fish develop in embryos. “Since Newton wrote down calculus, we have been deriving...

www.newswise.com

Medical Daily

'Breakthrough Result': First-Of-Its-Kind Study Finds Microplastics In Human Blood

A team of scientists has found the presence of microplastics in human blood for the first time. These microplastics were used in beverage bottles and food packaging. There isn't really a "universally established" definition for microplastics, noted the researchers of a new study published Thursday in the journal Environment International. However, microplastics are often defined as small pieces of plastics that are less than five millimeters in size.
SCIENCE
City
Ithaca, NY
Phys.org

New, clearest evidence yet that humans are a dominant force driving evolution

Humans reshape the environments where they live, with cities being among the most profoundly transformed environments on Earth. New research now shows that these urban environments are altering the way life evolves. A ground-breaking study led by evolutionary biologists at U of T Mississauga (UTM) examines whether parallel evolution is...
WILDLIFE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists revealed the year when the sea levels started increasing rapidly: It was during the Industrial Revolution

A recent study published in Nature Communicationsthat analyzed the sea levels from the past two millennia discovered that the first time the sea levels started accelerating was during the Industrial Revolution. However, by the late 1800s, scientists had found that the sea levels had risen beyond the previous years’ levels. This could have been because of increased human activity towards harming the environment. Therefore, the increase in global temperature directly influenced the rapid melting of the glaciers.
LiveScience

Plastic-eating bacteria: Genetic engineering and environmental impact

Plastic-eating bacteria could help to one day tackle some of the 14 million tons of plastic that is offloaded into our oceans every year. Plastic pollution leads to severe impact on marine ecosystems and can affect human health. For example, once plastic enters the ocean it can suffocate and entangle animals, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
SCIENCE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Microplastics found in human blood for first time

Microplastic pollution has been detected in human blood for the first time, with scientists finding the tiny particles in almost 80% of the people tested. The discovery shows the particles can travel around the body and may lodge in organs. The impact on health is as yet unknown. But researchers are concerned as microplastics cause damage to human cells in the laboratory and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Helps Quantum Computer Crunch Chemistry Equations

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

The Ocean is Slowly Adapting to Climate Change, But at What Cost?

Observing twenty generations of whales or sharks as they adjust to climate change, tracking their evolution and biology as temperatures and carbon dioxide levels rise. This could reveal a lot about how resilient life in the oceans is to climate change. However, it would take hundreds of years, which is inconvenient for scientists and politicians attempting to comprehend our rapidly warming planet.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

The spontaneous emergence of brain-like functional specialization in neural networks

The human brain has distinct and highly specialized functional regions to understand languages, recognize faces and plan ahead. However, neuroscientists must still decipher the high degree of functional specialization observed in the cortex. In a new study now published in Science Advances, Katharina Dobs and a team of scientists at the department of brain and cognitive sciences, MIT and the Zuckerman Mind Brain and Behavior Institute, Columbia University, New York, U.S., investigated face perception with artificial neural networks to test the hypothesis that functional segregation of facial recognition in the brain reflected computational optimization for broader applications of visual facial recognition. The team showed how functional visual segregation revealed a widespread tendency for optimization to create functional specialization in machines, and also further investigate the complexity of the phenomenon relative to brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic gesture recognition based on 2D convolutional neural network and feature fusion

Gesture recognition is one of the most popular techniques in the field of computer vision today. In recent years, many algorithms for gesture recognition have been proposed, but most of them do not have a good balance between recognition efficiency and accuracy. Therefore, proposing a dynamic gesture recognition algorithm that balances efficiency and accuracy is still a meaningful work. Currently, most of the commonly used dynamic gesture recognition algorithms are based on 3D convolutional neural networks. Although 3D convolutional neural networks consider both spatial and temporal features, the networks are too complex, which is the main reason for the low efficiency of the algorithms. To improve this problem, we propose a recognition method based on a strategy combining 2D convolutional neural networks with feature fusion. The original keyframes and optical flow keyframes are used to represent spatial and temporal features respectively, which are then sent to the 2D convolutional neural network for feature fusion and final recognition. To ensure the quality of the extracted optical flow graph without increasing the complexity of the network, we use the fractional-order method to extract the optical flow graph, creatively combine fractional calculus and deep learning. Finally, we use Cambridge Hand Gesture dataset and Northwestern University Hand Gesture dataset to verify the effectiveness of our algorithm. The experimental results show that our algorithm has a high accuracy while ensuring low network complexity.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft has developed a whole new kind of qubit to accelerate quantum computing

Microsoft has announced a breakthrough in the race for quantum supremacy, as the next wave of computational power comes further into view. The ultimate goal – building a viable and useful quantum computer – is still thought to be some way off, especially given the complex workloads expected of such a machine. But these incremental steps could have big ramifications in the future.
SOFTWARE

