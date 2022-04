In fall 2021, Frank Gama was walking through the early morning fog at Ocean Beach, thinking a coffee would be the perfect addition to the chilly gray. He stumbled upon Joshua James’ Ocean Beach Cafe in its early days. James was still staffing up the nonalcoholic cafe, and, much to Gama’s disappointment, there wasn’t much in the way of coffee. But there was a spark of friendship between the two, and an idea began to bandy between them.

OCEAN BEACH, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO