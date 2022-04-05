Home Depot signs 1.1M sf lease for distribution hub

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $207.23 million Right before the pandemic shut down many aspects of daily life in March 2020, Home Depot introduced a holiday ad campaign that showcased its new mobile app features. Among these was a feature using image recognition to identify repair parts, and an in-store product locator. The campaign was successful, driving up customer engagement with the app and sparking a surge in sales. The following holiday season, the home improvement giant took that campaign a step further, partnering with Verizon Media to create an immersive augmented reality ad experience where viewers could simulate placing holiday decor in their homes using the camera feature. Home Depot also capitalized on the surge of interest around DIY projects brought on by the pandemic, pushing its new slogan, “How Doers Get More Done.”

