CAMP HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Winter weather may be to blame for a multi-car pile-up in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. State Police say 73 vehicles collided on Route 581 in Camp Hill just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. There were several injuries, but police say none appear to be life-threatening. The highway was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO