Click here to read the full article. Imax has started development on a new fleet of Imax cameras in cooperation with Kodak, Panavision, and FotoKem. At least four new, state-of-the-art film cameras over the next two years will roll out and grow the Imax camera series by 50%, with the first becoming available to use by late 2023. Imax is teaming with leading filmmakers, including Jordan Peele and Christopher Nolan, and DPs to identify new specs and features for the prototype development phase. The next release filmed with the current generation of Imax film cameras and KODAK 65mm film will be Peele’s...

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO