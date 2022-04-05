ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Partners look to increase youth participation

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

Youth programs of all types like sports, arts, faith-based or service-learning all have one common goal: increasing youth participation through providing high-quality programs.

Youth program facilitators and instructors gathered together with Amy McBroom and Becky Ford Tuesday morning to learn about all of the components that make a youth program successful and keep kids and families coming back.

YouthConnect! is a network of local youth organizations meeting periodically throughout the year to increase participation in youth activities.

“If they had a good experience, they are more willing to come back,” Ford said of youth program participants.

McBroom, the grants coordinator for Healthy Community Initiative, led the training and Ford, who works with Rice County AmeriCorps, highlighted certain elements throughout the presentation.

Important areas facilitators and volunteers should focus on when building or improving their programs, McBroom said, are: engaging youth through letting them make choices and having time to reflect; providing peer interaction for youth to experience belonging; and creating a safe and supportive environment with a welcoming atmosphere, psychological and emotional safety, physically safe environment and active engagement.

While pyramid of program quality lays out examples of how to incorporate those areas and provides a framework for facilitators to build off of, McBroom encouraged attendees to fit it into their program’s needs as they best see fit.

Of all of the information packed into the 1.5-hour training session, McBroom had one main hope for attendees.

“Incorporate group work in whatever you are doing,” McBroom said. “It has the ability to give youth leadership experiences, build skills like communication and foster relationships.”

Ford suggested attendees take look at programming focusing on both places of improvement and achievement.

“We’re all on this journey together,” Ford said of achieving high-quality programming.

Attendees of the training shared some of their takeaways from the meeting.

Faribault Public Schools Community Education Adult Education Coordinator Cassie Ohnstad said she felt it gave them a good framework to start with. Some areas, like translating this information into each attendees specific area, she said may take some more learning and developing.

Paradise Center for the Arts Visual Arts and Education Director Julie Fakler agreed with Ohnstad and recommended next month’s meeting to include session planning to better explain how these practices can be implemented in each person’s specific area of focus.

Faribault Public Schools boys basketball coach Chad Kreager was pleased with the handouts McBroom passed out, particularly the checklist for quality youth programs. He said they will help give volunteers who wish to participate, but are unsure of what to do a better idea of how they can help.

