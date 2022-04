CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Law Day civics education program that is now accepting entries for its second year has won a national award for its inaugural project in 2021. The West Virginia State Bar Women in the Profession Committee recently received a Law Day Outstanding Activity Award from the American Bar Association. The ABA recognized that the program “achieved broad outreach to the community and engaged target audiences in meaningful conversations to help foster understanding about the rule of law in our society” despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

