Athens GA Live Music Recap: Sleuth Fest, Art Contest, Magnolia Moon, The Electric Nature and More

Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals, and activities in Bay County. 6-8 p.m. March 18 and 1-4:30 p.m. March 19, at Aaron Bessant Park, 500 W. Park Drive, Panama City Beach. The Grand Afternoon Tasting takes place on Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to savor craft beer, spirits and wine along with food pairings from favorite local eateries. Tickets for the full weekend are $185 per person and include, entry to the Preview Party on Friday, entry to the Grand Afternoon Tasting on Saturday, and a gift bag with commemorative UNwineD tasting glasses. You must be 21 or older to attend the Friday night event. Tickets for Saturday's festivities are $85 per person and include entry to the Grand Afternoon Tasting and a gift bag. Kids 12 and under are permitted on Saturday at no charge but must be accompanied by an adult over 21. Early entry tickets for Saturday are available for an additional $30. To purchase tickets, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/unwined. For additional information call 850-233-5070.

20 DAYS AGO