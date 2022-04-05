ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Community Clean-up & Trash-Off All Across Texarkana Texas This Saturday

By Lisa Lindsey
 4 days ago
Ready for some big spring cleaning? The city of Texarkana, Texas along with Texas A&M Texarkana are ready to help you with a big day this Saturday, April 9. Texarkana is participating in the statewide Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off and in conjunction with Texas A&M University Texarkana's Big Event a...

