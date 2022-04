Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced on Thursday that she is requesting that the state’s Supreme Court make a decision on the constitutionality of abortion. According to Whitmer’s office, she is using a power she has as governor known as an “executive message” to request that Michigan’s Supreme Court take the question of whether the procedure is constitutional out of the state’s trial courts and make its own decision.

