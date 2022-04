U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) joined 42 of her colleagues in the Senate by issuing a letter to President Biden urging him to consider competition over labor unions when it comes to taxpayer-funded construction contracts. In reference to the letter, Lummis said the Biden Administration’s efforts to prop up dwindling labor unions comes at the expense of taxpayer dollars and she believes that projects should be awarded to qualified contractors regardless of their connection to labor unions. Lummis added that competition drives down prices and increases transparency, and that should be our top priority.

WYOMING STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO