Look What This Guy Found In His Couch

"Guy's Grocery Games” is one of the most fast-paced, colorful, and twisting cooking shows on television today. The show's host Guy Fieri, also of hit show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," leads four contests through three surprise cooking challenges they must shop for and cook, all within the walls of Flavortown Market. It is a show that makes you feel like anything can happen — because anything can. Over the course of an episode, viewers watch contestants run through the aisles of Flavortown Market, facing unexpected challenges that force them to use every ounce of cooking creativity they have to serve the judges the best dish possible, all within a sixty-minute timeframe.
Comments / 0