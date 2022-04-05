ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Genomic Sequencing Is Important for the Next Stage of the Pandemic

By Claire Bugos
Genomic sequencing allows scientists to understand where and how new COVID-19 variants are emerging. The U.S. sequenced very few samples at the start of the pandemic, but building partnerships has allowed disparate groups in the health system to share samples and sequenced data. Federal funding for COVID-19 response is...

