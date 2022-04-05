ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Community Focus: RI gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown

By Kim Kalunian
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONF3E_0f0JVRFA00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his campaign for Governor.

Brown also talks about the FBI’s investigation into the controversial ILO Group contract .

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ilo Group
KETV.com

Four Nebraska gubernatorial candidates face off in debate

Four Republican gubernatorial candidates lined up for a debate Thursday. Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Breland Ridnour and Theresa Thibodeau participated. Michael Connely and sole Democrat Carol Blood were not present. Jim Pillen said he would host his own town hall with voters. When asked what issue sets them apart from...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy