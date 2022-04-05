Community Focus: RI gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his campaign for Governor.
Brown also talks about the FBI’s investigation into the controversial ILO Group contract .
Watch the full interview in the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0