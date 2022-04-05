ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Here are the five states with the highest gas prices

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayNLr_0f0JVLC200

( The Hill ) — High inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine have led to skyrocketing gas prices across the U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in the country as of Tuesday was $4.17, according to AAA.

To combat the high prices, Maryland and Georgia paused state gas taxes, while President Joe Biden announced he would release about 1 million barrels of oil from U.S. reserves each day for the next six months.

As of Tuesday, states with the highest gas prices are mainly concentrated in the upper east coast and the west coast, while Alaska and Hawaii also rank near the top.

Below are the five states that currently have the highest gas prices in the country, according to the latest data from AAA.

California

The average price per gallon of gas in California is $5.83, the highest in the U.S.

The state’s soaring gas prices are likely a result of high taxes and California’s reliance on in-state fuel lines or fuel shipments by boat or truck rather than inter-state pipelines, experts told The Hill.

Some of the highest gas prices in California are in the San Bernardino area, which is averaging about $5.91 for a gallon of gas, according to a chart from Gasbuddy.

Hawaii

Drivers in the pacific island state are paying an average of $5.22 for a gallon of gas.

The AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch said the average per-gallon price is a record in the state. Analysts said Biden’s release of oil from the nation’s reserve likely won’t have much of an impact on the island nation’s oil supply , but could still help lower costs .

The island of Kauai has some of the highest prices in the state, with an average of $5.46 per gallon, per Gasbuddy.

Nevada

Average prices in Nevada are the third-highest in the country, reaching $5.17 for a gallon of gas as of Tuesday.

Around tourist-centric Las Vegas, gas prices have leaped to $5.31, according to Gasbuddy.

Average prices in the state have climbed a dollar from $4.17 in early March.

Alaska

Prices in Alaska have now reached $4.71 for a gallon of gas on average.

The highest prices in the state as of Tuesday were $4.83 per gallon in the borough of Valdez-Cordova, which is about 150 miles southeast of Anchorage.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) has called on President Biden to produce more oil at home to offset the high gas prices, accusing Biden of “begging for oil from dictatorships such as Iran and Venezuela.”

“We can produce it at home with the highest of standards for environmental protection, if you will simply let us,” he said in a release in early March.

Washington

Washington state ranks fifth for the average price of a gallon of gas, at $4.70.

The Seattle area is reporting an average of $4.91 per gallon, the highest in the state, according to Gasbuddy.

Washington has one of the highest gas taxes in the state and, like California, has a more limited supply infrastructure. The state does not produce any of its own crude oil or natural gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

What we know about the missing Indy couple found in Nevada

More than a week ago, an Indiana couple set off in their RV to meet up with friends in Tucson, Arizona. But they never arrived, setting off a search effort. We’ve now learned that Ronnie Barker has been found dead and his wife Beverly was taken to a hospital. Here’s what we know about the […]
TUCSON, AZ
FOX59

Couple who went missing in Nevada found, nephew says aunt is alive but uncle dead

UPDATE: The nephew of Ronnie and Beverly Barker told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the couple had been found. He said there wasn’t much information at this time, only that his uncle was found dead and his aunt alive and taken to the hospital. ——————————————————————————————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine days since Ronnie and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Fish Dealer Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Invasive Carp

A Wisconsin fish dealer is in some deep water after circuit courts found him guilty of illegally selling almost 10,000 pounds of carp. Ping Li, the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, was the subject of a multi-year investigation conducted by the state’s DNR. Since 2018, Wisconsin wildlife officials have looked into the fish dealer’s operations. Now, they’ve determined that this is the state’s “first case involving the illegal sale of invasive silver, grass, and bighead carp to Asian Midway Foods in Madison,” according to Outdoor Life. Li illegally sold more than 9,000 pounds of invasive carp in this year alone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Pipelines
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS 8

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Politicians are feeling the pressure from our rising gas prices. Both state and federal elected leaders are now scrambling to help constituents and there are several plans on the table, from suspending the gas tax to directly sending you hundreds of dollars. A group...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy