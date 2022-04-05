ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Tornado Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Tattnall by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, in the upper 20s for coastal counties and the lower to middle 20s for inland counties. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Leon; Liberty; Wakulla The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20) affecting Wakulla, Liberty and Leon Counties. For the Ochlockonee River...including Bloxham (SR 20)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, The parking and the boat ramp at the fish camp in Liberty County will be affected by high water. At 20.0 feet, Water begins to flood the backyards of homes at the end of Crooked Road in Leon County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 09/18/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEON COUNTY, FL
KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY At 638 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Bartlett, or near Granger, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Bartlett and Granger Dam. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Tornado Update in South Carolina, One Dead in Texas

The newest epidemic of tornadoes and other extreme storms is advancing across the South, taking down trees and power lines, turning vehicles over, and ripping roofs off homes, from a deadly disaster in Texas to a tornado alert in South Carolina and devastation in numerous states. The tornado emergency. According...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER UNTIL SUNRISE Patchy dense fog will linger across portions of the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia until sunrise this morning. The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southeast of Kosoma, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Clayton Lake State Park... Dunbar Stanley... Snow Finley TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 74.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Monday was 74.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 71.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Washington County in south central Indiana * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Salem around 815 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins; Screven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN...BULLOCH AND JENKINS COUNTIES At 1228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include: Statesboro, Sylvania, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Altman, Georgia Southern, Hopeulikit, Captolo and Dover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Severe weather outbreak set to slam the South

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT

