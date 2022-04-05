Tornado Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY At 638 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Bartlett, or near Granger, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Bartlett and Granger Dam. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO