State attorney general introduces potential career paths to Kensington high schoolers

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia high school students are connecting with real-world professionals, as part of the Pennsylvania attorney general’s annual Career Week.

About 100 students from 10 high schools gathered at the Kensington Health Sciences Academy Tuesday to hear about career options from current professionals in business and government.

The students learned about careers in law enforcement , as well as sheet metal work, government, and the media.

Genesis Mejia, a senior at KHSA, is considering a career in law enforcement but hasn’t narrowed her choices yet.

“I am not sure. That’s why I’m exploring to see what area. Because there are so many of them that you don’t even know they’re out there,” Mejia told KYW Newsradio.

“I’m just hoping to see what areas I could major in, potentially. That’s why I’m out here trying to see what to do.”

Mejia listened attentively as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told students that careers in those skyscrapers in Center City may seem far away.

“The opportunities that are in those buildings sometimes feel like they’re not there for you. Well, I’m here to tell you very very clearly, every one of those opportunities in those buildings and in other buildings across this city and this state, they’re for you,” Shapiro said.

“How many times have you all looked – let’s be real. You looked at law enforcement and said, ‘I don’t like something about that,’” Shapiro asked. “I see some heads nodding. One of the best ways to change that dynamic -- go into law enforcement and change it.”

Mejia said that’s exactly what she aspires to do.

“I want to change things for the better, and I hope to change it from my viewpoint and everybody out there,” she said.

Shapiro, who’s running for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor , set up the Career Week sessions three years ago to give students career guidance from people working in business and government.

