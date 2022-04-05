STORM WATCH: Heavy rain possible overnight before downpours Wednesday

Two separate weather systems will bring some wet weather to the Hudson Valley, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen.

Moderate to heavy rain will develop overnight and linger into the Wednesday morning hours.

Heavy downpours are expected in the morning while lingering showers will last until the afternoon.

High temperatures will be near 52 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving by midday from another system. Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. High: 50.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers, then some sunny breaks and milder temps in the afternoon. High: 60.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a cool feeling in the air. There is a small chance for showers on Saturday. Sunday should be mainly dry. Highs 50-55 and lows in the low- to mid-40s.