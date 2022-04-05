ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain possible overnight before downpours Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Two separate weather systems will bring some wet weather to the Hudson Valley, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen.

Moderate to heavy rain will develop overnight and linger into the Wednesday morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjzrl_0f0JV1cl00

Heavy downpours are expected in the morning while lingering showers will last until the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D49TH_0f0JV1cl00

High temperatures will be near 52 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving by midday from another system. Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. High: 50.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers, then some sunny breaks and milder temps in the afternoon. High: 60.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a cool feeling in the air. There is a small chance for showers on Saturday. Sunday should be mainly dry. Highs 50-55 and lows in the low- to mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUmTf_0f0JV1cl00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Authorities: Wanted Brookfield woman, 25, led police on Waterbury-Monroe chase

A 25-year-old woman, wanted by multiple police departments, was arrested Sunday morning after leading Waterbury police on a chase into Monroe, where she eventually crashed. Authorities say police had been looking for Hannah Casperson, who was wanted in connection to dozens of vehicle break-ins in Wolcott. They say she had...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
THV11

Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave. Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday. Temperatures may hit the low to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy