NBA

Brian Geltzeiler: Cavs keeping draft pick is less important than playoff experience, season a major success

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNlgX_0f0JUukk00

Brian Geltzeiler of HoopsCritic.com and Sirius XM NBA Radio joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about why this Cavs season is a success, whether the lottery pick or playoff experience is more important for this team, the best playoff matchups for the Cavs, the building process around Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

NBA
