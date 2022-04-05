ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paula Patton Sparks Cultural Debate On Seasoning & Cleaning Food Over Viral Fried Chicken Tutorial

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGjBx_0f0JUCM800

Certain foods have significant meaning from one ethnic background to the next. Even though sometimes used as a negative stereotype, Black people have for a long time been culturally linked to perfecting Southern fried chicken.

Hollywood actress Paula Patton, biracial but a sister nonetheless, proved that she unfortunately didn’t inherit the gene of deep frying or even cleaning her chicken properly after a fried chicken video tutorial she recently posted went viral for all the wrong reasons.

@thetrackqueen

y’all come watch paula make chicken

♬ Italian Dinner Party – Italian Restaurant Music of Italy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The video of Patton making a fried chicken recipe that she calls a favorite of her mom, who happens to be white, first went viral on TikTok (seen above). One user by the name Ashley Spencer used the platform’s popular duet feature to overlay a critique of Paula’s step-by-step process. From roasting her for not fully washing the chicken to hilariously calling out the offense of “seasoning grease,” the commentary is almost as important to the narrative as the shocking recipe itself. There was no egg wash in sight, no breading possible and we’re almost certain little to no flavor aside from a few sprinkles of Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, a dash of pepper and some paprika.

Based on the full video she posted on Instagram a month ago, the recipe was originally for 138 pieces of chicken that she made for her pre-teen son’s school. The comments are ironically turned off:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @paulapattonofficial

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The reactions this got on social media have ranged from shock to humor and everything in between. Take a look below at some of the most on-point comments we spotted on Twitter of people responding to Paul Patton’s unseasoned fried chicken tutorial:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. Paula Patton and her mom’s fried chicken recipe. She ran that chicken under water for 2 seconds. She put the chicken in flour with no seasoning. She SEASONED the chicken while in the GREASE?! I am sick and mad.

via @Ms_J_xo

2. Me taking a bite out of Paula Patton‘s chicken

via @2RawTooReal

3. So the only thing that black and white people can agree on UNANIMOUSLY on here is that Paula Patton can’t cook chicken? Twitter is the Wild Wild West. #PaulaPatton

via @I_love_Bianca__

4. Paula Patton lower intestine when that chicken hit her stomach

via @GotEmRunnin

5. Paula Patton’s chicken will probably sit there untouched at the cookout.

via @PerfectingDre

6. Black Twitter watching Paula Patton fry chicken

via @defsouf

7. Paula Patton got on the internet and managed to show y’all how to overseason and underseason fried chicken at the same time. A biracial miracle.

via @Dang_Rashad

8. Paula Patton mom had her eating “fried chicken” like they did on Atlanta season 3 episode.

via @PMB_M24

9. The chicken in Paula Patton pan did not deserve

via @heeljone

10. When you show your granny that video of Paula Patton frying chicken

via @CureHipHop

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Paula Patton responds to people roasting her for ‘unseasoned’ fried chicken recipe

For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s well-intentioned take on the dish is far from cut and dried. In a recent video posted to the actor's Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which started out innocently enough, quickly received the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter where the debate on how to properly clean raw chicken — and then fry it — was thoroughly rehashed.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Why did Paula Patton's fried chicken recipe break the internet?

Paula Patton, the actress known for roles in blockbusters such as "Hitch" and "Mission: Impossible," broke the internet this week after she shared a clip of herself making 138 fried chicken wings using her mom's "famous" recipe. Immediately, social media users cried fowl. Thousands fired off passionate responses to the...
RECIPES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Patton
Person
Stacey Abrams
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Chicken Recipe#Frying#Southern#Biracial#Thetrackqueen Y#Italian Dinner Party#Italian#Instagram Twitter#Tiktok#Lawry S Seasoning Salt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

H.E.R.'s Grammys Jumpsuit Is a Tribute to Aretha Franklin

H.E.R. continued her tradition of sartorially honoring music icons at the 2022 Grammys. The "Slide" singer walked the red carpet wearing a kaftan jumpsuit inspired by Aretha Franklin's dress at the 1976 American Music Awards. Custom-made by Dundas, the jumpsuit was made of yellow-and-orange ombré chiffon and featured sheer, floor-grazing sleeves. The front was embellished top to bottom with gold beads and sequins, arranged to resemble a giant phoenix. She completed the look with sparkly platform sandals; round, orange-tinted sunglasses; and a simple silver diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy