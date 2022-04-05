Women suing Park City Center over last year’s shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A mother and daughter are suing Park City Center’s owner over the shooting that happened there last October .

abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline reports that Lucy and Wendy Mendenhall were trampled and injured as people ran away from the gunfire.

Their lawsuit alleges that Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, failed to address the possibility of violence at the facility, LNP reports. The mall has a “no firearms” policy, but the lawsuit says the policy is not followed.

A detective testified in a November court hearing that Lucy Mendenhall, who was 85 at the time of the incident, suffered a cracked rib and punctured lung that led to pneumonia and a blood clot, according to LNP. The detective said she spent time in an assisted care facility relearning how to talk, LNP reports.

Jeremiahs Sanchez was charged with multiple counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering others as well as three firearm possession charges after firing a gun in the Park City mall, striking three people and shattering a glass door and wall of a nearby Sephora store. Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.

Police in March were looking for two other men , Elijah Deliz and Serigo Vargas, who were wanted for possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct in connection to the shooting.

