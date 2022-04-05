ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Women suing Park City Center over last year’s shooting

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecxO9_0f0JTjFm00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A mother and daughter are suing Park City Center’s owner over the shooting that happened there last October .

abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline reports that Lucy and Wendy Mendenhall were trampled and injured as people ran away from the gunfire.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Their lawsuit alleges that Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, failed to address the possibility of violence at the facility, LNP reports. The mall has a “no firearms” policy, but the lawsuit says the policy is not followed.

A detective testified in a November court hearing that Lucy Mendenhall, who was 85 at the time of the incident, suffered a cracked rib and punctured lung that led to pneumonia and a blood clot, according to LNP. The detective said she spent time in an assisted care facility relearning how to talk, LNP reports.

Adults, kids gather for Harrisburg gun violence town hall

Jeremiahs Sanchez was charged with multiple counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering others as well as three firearm possession charges after firing a gun in the Park City mall, striking three people and shattering a glass door and wall of a nearby Sephora store. Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.

Police in March were looking for two other men , Elijah Deliz and Serigo Vargas, who were wanted for possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 7

Gabriel Brubaker
1d ago

thats horrible but not the malls fualt it's the guilty parties fualt lucky there was a good citizen to stop it escalating further or she might not be alive at all

Reply
7
Related
abc27 News

Lancaster woman charged after throwing baby

Manor Township Police have arrested a woman after she attacked her own children. On March 14, police responded to the 200 block of Stone Mill Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, 37-year-old Alicia Forbes of Lancaster had "thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room and had attacked her 14-year-old son."
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon Police shooter had criminal history; DA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff. According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Downtown Lancaster business owners shocked by recent shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the death of 19-year-old Damian Santiago during a shooting on Monday evening in Lancaster City. The incident occurred after 10 p.m. Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the A-Plus store located at 111...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim's mother calls for end to violence in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a man charged with attempted homicide. Investigators said Lonnie Stewart, 51, shot a man and a woman early Sunday morning at the William Howard Day Housing Community following an argument. Both victims are expected to recover. Call for a stop to...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Center#Brookfield Properties#Whtm#Park City Center#Abc27 Media#Lnp Lancasteronline#Sephora
abc27 News

Attempted prescription fraud leads to pursuit in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men from New York have been arrested after attempting to obtain items for a fraudulent prescription submitted several days prior in Elizabethtown. Northwest Regional Police officers responded to Sloan’s Norlanco Pharmacy on Friday, April 1. Upon arrival, officers approached the building on foot as one of the suspects was […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyler J. Wilson on homicide and related offenses after a fight broke out on the property of Club 23 located at 1703 New Holland Pk. Authorities state that on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Officers arrived at...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy