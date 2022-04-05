ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Mary Cosby Ever Return to RHOSLC? Meredith Marks Says…

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

A second chance in Salt Lake? For...

wvli927.com

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Real Housewives
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Says Her Husband Talked to a Divorce Lawyer After Her Arrest

The controversy surrounding Jen Shah’s arrest and upcoming trial affected her career and marriage to Coach Sharrieff Shah. During Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen discussed some details regarding her public legal trouble. Before the season aired, she and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Says Jennie Nguyen Deserves Second Chance After Firing

Lisa Barlow says Jennie Nguyen should get another opportunity to star alongside her on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" ... despite an unceremonious exit. We got Lisa this week at LAX and asked her about her former 'RHOSLC' castmate Jennie, who was fired by Bravo after some of her allegedly racist social media posts resurfaced from a couple years back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News On 6

'Heard On Hurd' Festival Marks Return To Edmond This Weekend

The "Heard on Hurd" food truck festival is back for a full season, marks its return to Edmond this weekend. Lindsey with the Citizens Bank of Edmond and Tim with Dos Gringos Cabana joined News 9 This Morning Saturday with a preview. The festival will take place between 6-10 p.m....
EDMOND, OK
Daily Mail

'I thought it was going to fall off!' Anne-Marie says she was surprised she could 'still walk' after injuring her ankle in dramatic fall at BRIT Awards

Anne-Marie says she thought her ankle was 'going to fall off' after suffering a dramatic tumble during her live performance at The BRIT Awards last month. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the singer, 30, admitted she was in severe pain after losing her balance at the annual event. Anne-Marie fell down...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS

