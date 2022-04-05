New This Week: A List Of Music Releases You Need In Your Library

New Music Mondays: Breaking Hits You May Have Missed

Another week has passed and the everlasting music machine has spun out a new list of tracks everyone should give a listen to. Some weeks, we are anticipating a long awaited album release. Other times, new artists blind side us with surprise drops that turn out to be most worth while. Either way, we wouldn’t want our readers to be left out of the fold, so we’ve got you covered. From the most popular names in hip hop to up and coming R&B stars on the rise, when new music drops and it’s a vibe, let us put you on. Last week we got some new Nicki with a side of Five Foreign, who appears again on this week’s new music list. NBA YoungBoy fans were in for a treat with his drop and Dreamville blessed us with a whole mixtape!

This Friday may have been April Fool’s but these artist were playing no games when it came to production and content. After an eventful Grammy weekend, let’s jump off the week with some new vibes to give us a little edge on our lookout for what’s going to be the next thing popping. Any new music submissions? Drop em in the comments!

1. Playa – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft. Ella Bands

2. Top Notch – City Girls Ft. Fivio Foreign

3. Up At Night – Kehlani Ft. Justin Bieber

4. Sunshine – Latto Ft. Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne

5. Big Energy Remix – Latto Ft. Mariah Carey

6. Only Human – Mariah The Scientist

7. Private Island (Colors Show) – Gunna

8. In My Head – Lil Tjay

9. Ghetto Love – Just Jitt

10. Everybody Shooters Too – 42 Dugg Ft. EST Gee

11. Dreamville – D Day

12. Loner Life – NBA YoungBoy