Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville to host blood drive in honor of officer

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will host a blood drive on Wednesday, April 13, with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) in honor of the late Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr, who was killed in 2019 in the line of duty, held Badge No. 413. According to a press release, the drive will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. Donors will receive a free T-shirt.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. Please contact Bonnie Bolinger at 479-575-8333 or bbolinger@fayetteville-ar.gov to make an appointment, or make your appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128177 .

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals. Local donors are needed to continue to provide for local patients.

