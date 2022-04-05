ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police make 3rd arrest in Sacramento mass shooting

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wJbN_0f0JRvfg00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A third suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a mass shooting in dowtown Sacramento that left six dead and many others injured, Sacramento police said Tuesday.

Daviyonne Dawson was arrested late Monday, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement , explaining that Dawson was seen carrying a gun in the aftermath of the shooting.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a handgun from where the 31-year-old was located, police said. He was arrested on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

"At this time, Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings," police said.

"Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting. Detectives are continuing to investigate this crime and identify additional suspects."

Earlier in the week police arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin , 27.
Police said Dandrae faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Smiley faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

"Investigators continue to examine evidence, contact witnesses, and interview involved parties to gain a complete understanding of the incident," police said.

"As these processes occur, different and/or additional charges may apply. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing all evidence to determine appropriate charges."

To date, the Sacramento Police Department said it has received more than 170 videos and photos from the night of the shooting through it's evidence portal.

Investigators, along with the department, thanked the community for its help uncovering the people behind the violence that took so many lives Sunday night.

Witnesses with information regarding the investigation are asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Comments / 0

KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
