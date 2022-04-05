ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' season 4 is now streaming on Peacock

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone."

Paramount Network

  • "Yellowstone" season four became available to stream exclusively on Peacock last week.
  • The hit series has been renewed for a fifth season by Paramount Network.
  • "Yellowstone" is the biggest series on cable TV.

Season four of " Yellowstone ," cable's biggest TV series, is currently available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

The season debuted on the service on March 28. Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of "Yellowstone," though new episodes air on its original home, Paramount Network.

The season four finale on Paramount Network was watched by 9.3 million viewers the day it aired on January 2, making it the biggest cable telecast since 2017. The network announced in February that it renewed the series for a fifth season .

NBCU nabbed the streaming rights to the series in 2020, before the company Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) launched its own streaming platform, Paramount+, in March 2021.

But Paramount is still capitalizing on the show's popularity. Its creator, Taylor Sheridan, recently renewed a lucrative deal with the company to create original programs .

Two of those, "Mayor of Kingstown" and the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," have already debuted on Paramount+. Sheridan is developing more "Yellowstone" spinoffs, which "1883" executive producer David Glasser recently told Insider could be viewed collectively as an "anthology series."

"If you're a fan of the Dutton family and the saga bringing you to the current day, what will come is that continued saga," Glasser said during an interview last month.

