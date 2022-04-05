ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida woman fired after posing as fall victim’s cousin: report

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp745_0f0JRjKC00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman who claimed to be the cousin of fall victim Tyre Sampson was fired from her job after being exposed as an alleged fraud, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Sampson, 14, fell to his death from a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.

The next day, Shay Johnson reportedly appeared at Sampson’s memorial in a T-shirt with his photo on the front. She was holding a sign that said his life mattered and gave interviews with multiple news outlets, speaking as a representative of his family, according to the Sentinel.

“We want justice,” she said.

She also claimed she spoke to Tyre on that tragic day.

“He said he wanted to ride the swing on International,” she told reporters. “I said, ‘OK. Ride it twice and ride it for me, too.’”

6-year-old girl dies riding Haunted Mine Drop at Colorado theme park

But her story started to unravel following investigations by the Sentinel and WFTV .

Johnson’s real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning, 32, and Sampson’s family doesn’t know who she is, the Sentinel reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV Sampson’s mother denied knowing Browning, and an attorney representing the family confirmed they were not related.

Officials say the case has not risen to the level of a crime, therefore no charges have been filed at this time. But Browning is still dealing with the consequences of her actions.

According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.

The owner of Flash Dancers, William Sierer called her behavior “unconscionable.”

”I feel terrible about it,” he told the newspaper.

Lawsuit says theme park should put warning signs in Spanish

Sierer said surveillance video from the club shows Browning working the night Sampson died, and on the day after his death.

Sierer said others at the club had expressed concerns about Browning’s behavior, but he “didn’t really see it coming.”

According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Domestic Violence#The Cousin#Wfla#The Orlando Sentinel#Wftv#Sentinel Browning
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Fla. Teacher Hospitalized After Alleged Attack by 5-Year-Old Student: 'This Has Happened Before,' Says Union

A Florida teacher's union is demanding answers and action after a 5-year-old student allegedly attacked a teacher who ended up in the hospital and needs surgery. Last Wednesday, just before noon, police in Pembroke Pines were called to Pines Lakes Elementary School after a 5-year-old student allegedly attacked veteran special needs teacher Trisha Meadows.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Florida couple slashed to death while biking home are identified as killer remains at large

A husband and wife who were brutally stabbed and slashed to death as they rode their bikes home have been identified as police offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of their killer. Brenda, 48, and Terry Aultman, 55, were found dead of multiple stab wounds and lacerations, including to their throats, on a sidewalk in Daytona Beach early Sunday.The Daytona Beach Police Department said the couple had attended the city’s Bike Week festivities the night before and were murdered as they pedaled home. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack but believe it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy