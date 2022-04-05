ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida woman fired after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfrFm_0f0JRYZ500

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman who claimed to be the cousin of fall victim Tyre Sampson was fired from her job after being exposed as an alleged fraud, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Sampson, 14, fell to his death from a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.

The next day, Shay Johnson reportedly appeared at Sampson’s memorial in a T-shirt with his photo on the front. She was holding a sign that said his life mattered and gave interviews with multiple news outlets, speaking as a representative of his family, according to the Sentinel.

“We want justice,” she said.

She also claimed she spoke to Tyre on that tragic day.

“He said he wanted to ride the swing on International,” she told reporters. “I said, ‘OK. Ride it twice and ride it for me, too.’”

Father learned about teen’s theme park death on social media

But her story started to unravel following investigations by the Sentinel and WFTV .

Johnson’s real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning, 32, and Sampson’s family doesn’t know who she is, the Sentinel reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV Sampson’s mother denied knowing Browning, and an attorney representing the family confirmed they were not related.

Officials say the case has not risen to the level of a crime, therefore no charges have been filed at this time. But Browning is still dealing with the consequences of her actions.

According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.

The owner of Flash Dancers, William Sierer called her behavior “unconscionable.”

”I feel terrible about it,” he told the newspaper.

Which cities in your state are the worst for seasonal allergies?

Sierer said surveillance video from the club shows Browning working the night Sampson died, and on the day after his death.

Sierer said others at the club had expressed concerns about Browning’s behavior, but he “didn’t really see it coming.”

According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
Fox News

Ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli arrested in Tennessee: police

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Police in Florida say the ex-boyfriend of missing mom Cassie Carli has been arrested in Tennessee. "Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody," the Santa Rosa County Florida Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. ""He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon Tennessee where he is being held on the following charges:, Tampering with Evidence, Giving False Information Concerning a Missing Persons Investigation, Destruction of Evidence."
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
WESH

Florida woman returns home after losing legs to COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After months in the hospital, 20-year-old Claire Bridges is finally home. The young St. Petersburg woman suffered complications from Covid-19 and had to get both legs amputated in January. The community now hopes to help her thrive. “She is determined, she is excited to come...
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
FOX 2

FOX 2

