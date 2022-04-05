ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Salmonella, a leading cause of foodborne outbreaks

MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSalmonella, fears over which sparked a cautionary recall of Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries on Tuesday, is one of the most common causes of food-borne outbreaks. Named after the American veterinarian who helped discover the bacteria, Daniel Elmer Salmon, salmonella often causes mild illness, but can be...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Leading Causes of Death in the United States

The U.S. has one of the highest death rates in the worldPixabay/MATTJAMES1967. In the last 5 years, the United States has been the nation with one of the highest death rates in the world and this is not taking into consideration the deaths caused by the pandemic. Most of the causes of death that are presented within this list are mostly due to the western lifestyle that has been decreasing the quality of life from a health perspective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Food Contamination#Cdc#Raw Foods#Bacteria#European#American#The Us#The Pasteur Institute
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy