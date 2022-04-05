ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

'Serious safety concerns' over stadium project prompt 2nd lawsuit against A's, city

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Prm0o_0f0JRWnd00

The City of Oakland and the Athletics have been hit by a second lawsuit over their proposed $12 billion Howard Terminal ballpark and development project.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The latest legal action was filed in Alameda Superior Court on Friday by the Union Pacific Railroad, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The lawsuit follows a similar grievance also filed last Friday by a coalition of port workers, truckers and cargo terminal operators. Both lawsuits challenge the massive plan's Environmental Impact Report, which was approved in February by the Oakland City Council.

Monday was the deadline for groups to file lawsuits challenging the project's environmental analysis.

"Union Pacific has serious safety concerns with the proposed Waterfront Ballpark District Project, and its location next to two busy rail yards and a busy passenger rail station," Robynn Tyser, spokesperson for Union Pacific, told KCBS Radio in an emailed statement. "Union Pacific believes developing the Howard Terminal site without removing rail, vehicle and pedestrian conflicts will exacerbate roadway congestion and create significant safety risks for the public and our employees. We are asking that the Oakland A's and City of Oakland go back and diligently study and implement a grade separated access plan to properly mitigate the risks."

In response to the litigations, both the city and A's defended the thoroughness of the analysis. A's President Dave Kaval staunchly criticized both lawsuits, telling the Chronicle that the current rail road situation is "completely untenable."

"One of the key parts of this project is maintaining railroad safety," Kaval said. "Our project is going to do so much to make Jack London Square safer."

"To have environmental legislation … being used by polluters to try to end our project, or basically delay it, is really just a very difficult thing to fathom and definitely frustrating from our side," Kaval told KCBS Radio last week after the initial lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Justin Berton, spokesperson for Mayor Libby Schaaf's Office , told KCBS Radio that "the litigation was expected as the parties made it clear they intended to file suit long before the EIR process was ever completed."

"The City stands by the integrity of its process and analysis culminating in the certification of the EIR by the City Council," Berton said. "As the Oakland Planning Commissioners said in their unanimous recommendation in January, this particular EIR is exceedingly rigorous, thorough, transparent, and ensures a waterfront ballpark district will be built with only the highest environmental standards."

The Chronicle reported that both the A's and city expected groups to sue. However, the judge siding with the accusers would be a massive, potentially fatal, blow to the project.

Kaval and the Athletics have maintained that the situation is "Howard Terminal or bust." The team has been openly exploring potential relocation sites in Las Vegas should the project fall apart.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

2nd lawsuit filed against Jackson City Council over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s garbage contract with Waste Management is expected to expire on April 1, 2022. The Jackson City Council is now facing a secondary lawsuit. The council met behind closed doors on Thursday, March 24 for almost two hours before deciding on a new attorney to represent them in […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Fox 19

City leaders announce new pedestrian safety projects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor Aftab, Councilmember Mark Jeffreys, City leaders and community advocates announced a proposed $1 million investment in pedestrian safety for Cincinnati. This year, DOTE had planned the installation of approximately 30 new speed cushions in the highest risk streets in 10 neighborhoods to combat speeding. Other improvements...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hillsboro News-Times

Fire safety fears in Hillsboro prompt U.S. Bank project appeal

Planning commissioners rejected the appeal and approved a proposal to turn the building into restaurant space.The Hillsboro planning commission gave the go-ahead Tuesday, March 22, to a renovation project in downtown Hillsboro, denying an appeal by nearby business owners. The project, proposed by Henry Point Developments, would turn the former U.S. Bank building at 210 E. Main St. into four different eating and drinking establishments. It also includes plans to turn the existing bank drive-thru into an outdoor patio seating area. Officially, it's called the Second and Main Commons Project. The planning commission held its first hearing on the matter...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Dave Kaval
Bay News 9

Judge strikes down lawsuit against Angel Stadium sale in initial ruling

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The city of Anaheim did not improperly sell Angel Stadium, a judge ruled Monday. The city has been locked in legal arguments since 2020, with the petitioner arguing that city officials had gone through with a deal without proper transparency. The case was dismissed in Orange...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Oakland A#Athletics#Howard Terminal#Kcbs Radio#Alameda Superior Court#The Oakland City Council#Union Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy