NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Believes Larry Phillips Should Already Be in Hall of Fame

With the ballots released for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Clint Bowyer made it clear how he feels about Larry Phillips. The former five-time NASCAR Weekly Series national champion has been on this list for a long time. His career spanned over 40 years and he made himself a legend in his own right. While he only raced once in the NASCAR Cup Series, his story and life inspired a lot of drivers throughout the years.

For Bowyer, it’s about time that Phillips gets into the Hall. It’s only right.

It’s hard to say what voters will do when all of the ballots are counted. But, we know how NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer feels. Surely, there are voters out there that feel the same way. However, this ballot is packed with a lot of great names from the Modern Ballot to the Pioneer Ballot.

NASCAR Vet Clint Bowyer Says Phillips Needs in HOF, What About Others?

It was just announced yesterday that Matt Kenseth and Tim Brewer were being added to the Modern list. Along with those additions, Sam Ard and A.J. Foyt were added to the Pioneer list. Of course, Kenseth won the Cup Series in 2003. His career also included winning the 2000 Cup Series Rookie of the Year award. He lived up to expectations and raced 697 races over the course of 22 years in the sport’s top series.

So, voters have a lot to consider. Brewer was a two-time Cup Series champion as a crew chief. Those other names listed are just a who’s-who of big names, icons, and larger-than-life figures. No one will ever be 100% happy with these votes, but there will be some very deserving legends inducted, that’s for sure.

There are some great names listed for the Landmark Award as well.

Landmark Award Nominees Have Great Stories

One of the lists isn’t a Hall of Fame ballot, but a ballot for the Landmark Award. The list includes some very interesting names and stories from NASCAR’s past. Alvin Hawkins, the first NASCAR Cup flagman and a race promoter helped bring racing to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina region. His work has reverberated for decades.

Another excellent name on the list is Janet Guthrie. Guthrie was a racecar driver herself but was so much more. She turned in her life as an aerospace engineer into a life behind a steering wheel. Over the course of three years, Guthrie raced 33 races in the Cup Series. She was the first woman to qualify and race in the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. She has five top-10 finishes to her name.

It’s not an easy decision no matter how you cut it. All of these lists have very deserving figures from NASCAR history and the recent past. Voting is going to take place on May 4, so hopefully, we all know who is getting into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.