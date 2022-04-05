Man punches boy, 13, with brass knuckles in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 13-year-old boy was punched in the face while riding the L train in Brooklyn in a random attack and police are searching for the man responsible.

The assault happened on March 16 around 3:40 p.m. when the victim was on a southbound L train at the Halsey Street station, police said.

The suspect approached the victim, unprovoked, and punched him in the face with brass knuckles, authorities said. He suffered a laceration to his eye.

After the random attack, the suspect fled the train car and got back on the same train a few wagons away before fleeing elsewhere, cops said.

Surveillance image of suspect Photo credit NYPD

The suspect is described as having a medium skin complexion, approximately in his 30's, 6'2" tall, thin build and last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans and white and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).