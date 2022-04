Tammy Sytch was reportedly involved in a major car crash. TMZ reports Tammy Sytch (known as Sunny) allegedly caused a car crash in which a 75-year-old man died. The police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck. A blood sample was taken, though the results of that test are still pending.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO