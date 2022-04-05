ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'She's tough.' Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as running mate

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBjIQ_0f0JQO5g00

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski announced state Rep. Laura Devlin as his pick for lieutenant governor.

"Laura does not hide from a challenge. I can tell you, she's tough," Stefanowski said.

Devlin represents Fairfield and Trumbull and opposed Gov. Ned Lamont's toll proposal in 2019.

This year is a rematch between Lamont and Stefanowski, but Democrats are ready to run on Lamont's record.

"Leading our state out of the COVID crisis, creating hundreds of jobs with the Connecticut Comeback, and providing tax relief for middle-class families," said Democratic Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons.

The race has already turned negative, and Stefanowski is better positioned this time with more money and the Republican party backing him early. He believes Devlin can deliver traditionally Republican suburbs like Fairfield that he lost four years ago.

"She's from Fairfield County, and she can provide a perspective to our administration that I really, really need to have," Stefanowski said.

But some are questioning the ticket's lack of diversity, with two white candidates from wealthy suburbs.

"So, I think what's really important are that the pain points that people are feeling in our state have to do with affordability, they have to do with safety, and it has to do with trust and accountability in their state government. Those are things that cross all boundaries," said Devlin.

Stefanowski and Devlin will hit the road the next few weeks, meeting voters before the Republican convention next month.

News 12's John Craven goes one-on-one with the Republican candidates this weekend on Power and Politics.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

