COVID-19 test-to-treat COVID-19 sites launch in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County residents will now be able to take a COVID-19 rapid test, receive a medical consultation, and get a prescription treatment for anti-viral pills all at once at one of the county's seven new test-to-treat COVID-19 sites.

Test-to-treat was developed in order to address the need for quick treatment for those who face high risk for severe COVID-19, particularly the elderly population or those who have pre-existing health conditions, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said.

The current participating locations include:

The Public Health Department said that hours vary by location, and sites general charge a fee for testing and medical consultation. However, the medication itself is free of charge.

COVID-19 treatment is also available at other pharmacies and clinics in SLO County, by prescription or physician referral. Click here for a list of other locations .

