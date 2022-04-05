ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Report: Crime trending down overall in Abilene, sex offender registry up 26%

By Erica Garner
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crime rates were trending down overall in Abilene last year but there was a large increase in sex offender registrations within the City.

The 2021 Annual Report, released by the Abilene Police Department Tuesday, highlights some of the current trends, such as a 46% decrease in overall crime (murder, robbery, forcible rape, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and auto theft).

In 2015, the National Incident-Based Reporting System showed 5,972 of these types of crimes happened, compared to 3,205 in 2021.

During the same time period, specifically violent crimes, such as murder, robbery, rape, and aggravated assault, remained mostly stagnant, down slightly from 610 in 2015 to 607 in 2021.

Domestic violence has also decreased in Abilene by 13% since 2016.

The biggest crime-related increase Abilene saw was in the number of registered sex offenders. There were 486 offenders registered in city limits in 2021, an increase of 26% from the 387 registered in 2020.

Read the full annual crime report below:

