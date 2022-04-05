Petersen Inc. official sees bright future in Pocatello following acquisition

POCATELLO — Officials with Petersen Inc. see a bright future for their manufacturing facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport's business park following their company's recent acquisition.

On Monday, the Ogden, Utah-based company announced it had been acquired by Precinmac, which officials described as a "leading diversified manufacturer of high-tolerance precision machine components and assemblies headquartered in South Paris, Maine.

Petersen became the eighth company within Precinmac's portfolio, according to a press release.

Petersen, established in Ogden in 1961, started as a family owned company and was employee owned at the time of the acquisition. Rob Despain, Petersen's vice president of business development, said the acquisition should lead to an infusion of capital to help the company grow.

"The plan is to stay the course and to grow Petersen to make it bigger and better and more efficient in the marketplace," Despain told the Journal. "... We're very happy with the Idaho operations. The people in Pocatello have embraced us. Our workforce has embraced us. There are great people, both at the Utah and Idaho facilities."

Petersen manufactures components for a wide variety of uses, ranging from roller coasters to heavy mining equipment.

The company is also heavily involved in the petrochemical, aerospace and nuclear industries. Despain said the Pocatello facility manufactures electric shovel parts for the mining industry and components used in assembling passenger bridges for airports, for example.

"Both industries are in a growth mode," Despain said.

Despain said Petersen has also played a key role in supporting the Idaho National Laboratory's efforts, making components for gloveboxes and dry fuel storage casks.

Petersen employees more than 500 workers, with more than 2 million square feet of space, in Pocatello and Ogden.