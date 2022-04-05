ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Watch the FIND Food Bank telethon live Friday, April 8 from 7-8 PM on News Channel 3

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0po7_0f0JPDLU00

This Friday is the 12th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon to Fight Child Hunger. You can watch the telethon live on News Channel 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Summer will be difficult for families facing hunger. Budgets tighten while the desert’s economy slows. Kids are home and missing meals they would normally get at school. Neighbors may have to choose between food and air conditioning during devastating heat waves.

Call in to FIND’s most important fundraising event of the year and see your dollars add up to give hope to thousands experiencing hunger this summer and beyond.

Call 760-775-3663 or donate online at findfoodbank.org/donate . $25 can provide over 100 meals!

Join the fight at FINDFoodBank.org/Telethon2022

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Watch the FIND Food Bank telethon live Friday, April 8 from 7-8 PM on News Channel 3 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Billings Food Bank distributing food boxes on Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Boxes of food are being distributed by the Billings Food Bank on Friday, March 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N. The Billings Food Bank says everyone is eligible to receive these items, and that there is a one car/one box limit.
BILLINGS, MT
Coeur d'Alene Press

From snow banks to food banks

Dudettes and dudes will bring in the goods for local food banks during two Jam 4 Cans Charity Rail Jams events this weekend and next. The ski and snowboard spectacles are returning after a two-year pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was something we’re really excited to bring...
POST FALLS, ID
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella to host annual Mariachi Festival this Saturday

Coachella city officials will host their annual Mariachi Festival on Saturday. The festival will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park from 5-9 p.m. and will feature live mariachi music, activities such as a mechanical bull ride and food, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora. Groups playing at the festival include Mariachi Coachella LLC, Ballet Folclorico The post Coachella to host annual Mariachi Festival this Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hosts immersive dining, social, and shopping experience

A five-day event starting Thursday is giving people somewhere to experience immersive dining, shopping, and art experiences at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs. The event is called Palm Springs Escape, "Oasis of Tranquility, Artistry, and Design" and runs from Thursday to Monday. It kicks off with a Pixi Drone Show between 7 pm - 8 The post The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hosts immersive dining, social, and shopping experience appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Charity#Food Bank Telethon#Findfoodbank Org#The News Channel 3
WILX-TV

Watch WILX News 10 Live

Watch WILX News 10 live in the video player above. News 10 Today -- Starting at 4:30 a.m. and running until 7 a.m., the 10 News Morning Team provides a comprehensive look at updated news, events, a detailed and up-to-date weather forecast, traffic alerts and sports scores. News 10 Today...
MICHIGAN STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced for buying Coachella tickets with firm’s funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $350,000 from his employer to pay for Coachella tickets, a hot tub and other extravagant personal expenses. As manager of the tech firm Networks 2000, Matthew P. Hernandez controlled finances and was able to transfer The post Man sentenced for buying Coachella tickets with firm’s funds appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Groundbreaking ceremony planned for Disney-themed community

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held on April 26th to officially kick off the construction of the Disney-themed community, Cotino, in Rancho Mirage. 'Storyliving by Disney' is the first-of-its-kind planned residential community. The development plans to bring "Disney magic" to a new neighborhood in Rancho Mirage. These plans were announced in February. Disney has not The post Groundbreaking ceremony planned for Disney-themed community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Built It Here’ rally in Cathedral City calls on COD to deliver on Roadrunner automotive training center

Residents, businesses and city officials in Cathedral City are calling on College of the Desert to stick to its plans to build an automotive training center there. The Roadrunner Motors training center is one of the projects the school has put on hold, along with a Palm Springs campus, amid questions about the use of The post ‘Built It Here’ rally in Cathedral City calls on COD to deliver on Roadrunner automotive training center appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KESQ News Channel 3

Virtual reality brings unexpected happiness to local seniors

Some local seniors who never thought they'd be able to see and experience parts of the world again got the chance to in a different way, and that's through virtual reality. Eva Oravedz is living at a La Quinta senior living facility. She was diagnosed with partial blindness about a year ago. Her doctor said The post Virtual reality brings unexpected happiness to local seniors appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Anonymous $2 million donation made to renovate the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs

News Channel 3 has learned that an anonymous donor has contributed $2 million to efforts to renovate the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation is set to officially announce the donation during Thursday's city council meeting. The $2 million donation will add to the $5 million donation that The post Anonymous $2 million donation made to renovate the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Autism Society to host Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair next week

The Autism Society - Inland Empire's Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair is happening on April 9 at the Palm Desert Civic Park from 9 am - 12 pm. This event is held every year to raise funds for the many services and support the Autism Society provides for its children, grownups, and their families. The post Autism Society to host Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair next week appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy