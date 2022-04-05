This Friday is the 12th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon to Fight Child Hunger. You can watch the telethon live on News Channel 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Summer will be difficult for families facing hunger. Budgets tighten while the desert’s economy slows. Kids are home and missing meals they would normally get at school. Neighbors may have to choose between food and air conditioning during devastating heat waves.

Call in to FIND’s most important fundraising event of the year and see your dollars add up to give hope to thousands experiencing hunger this summer and beyond.

Call 760-775-3663 or donate online at findfoodbank.org/donate . $25 can provide over 100 meals!

Join the fight at FINDFoodBank.org/Telethon2022

The post Watch the FIND Food Bank telethon live Friday, April 8 from 7-8 PM on News Channel 3 appeared first on KESQ .