ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brussels, IL

Brussels site being restored following fire

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zB0V_0f0JOhAR00
The Wittond Hotel kitchen in Brussels, along with the restaurant portion of the building, suffered major smoke damage from a fire on March 10.  (For the Telegraph)

BRUSSELS — Restoration is under way at the historic Wittmond Hotel in Brussels which was damaged by a March 10 fire.

The former motel, now a restaurant, has been closed since the fire. According to owner Charles Burch, at around 3 a.m. on March 10  an employee was preparing decorations for a weekend party when he noticed smoke coming from a clothes dryer.

"By the time they got back there, the dryer was fully ablaze," Burch said.

Burch, who was formerly the Calhoun County State's Attorney, said the ceiling is covered with a vinyl-like material. The fire left smoke damage in the structure and an "oily, fine soot" throughout the restaurant, he said.

Currently repairs and clean-up are being done, including painting and carpet work as well as replacing all of the coolers. Burch said he has not set a reopening date.

"People always come here for Easter and for Mother's Day," he said. "For the community and for the town, this is really the only restaurant in the whole southern part of Calhoun County."

The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.  Established in 1847 as a hotel by Conrad Wittmond, a German immigrant, the current structure was built in 1863 with an addition in 1885.

The business has remained in Burch's family for generations; he took ownership in 1997.

Since then, the hotel part of the structure has been converted into a museum. The lower level, where the meals are served, is divided into a number of rooms.

Prior to the fire, the business was open three days a week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Despite the limited hours, however, the Wittmond Hotel was a tourism draw to Calhoun County. Its current closure, Burch said, has left a "big hole" in the community.

"I see a lot of people come up here (Brussels) to get peaches, apples and pumpkins," he said. "All those little businesses kind of interact with each other in a tourism aspect."

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Osceola diner complete loss following Monday fire

OSCEOLA, Neb. — An Osceola diner is a complete loss following a fire Monday morning. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Osceola Fire and Rescue was called to a report of Andrea’s Family Diner on Highway 81/92 engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, fire crews deployed attack line, a water supply was established and an aggressive interior attack was made through the front doors.
OSCEOLA, NE
The Day

Residents displaced following New London fire

New London — Eight people were displaced Tuesday due to a fire about 3 p.m. at a two-and-a-half-story, multifamily house at 39 Fitch Ave., New London Battalion Chief Michael Leonard said. The occupants of the house and their pets safely evacuated the building, and firefighters searched the building and...
NEW LONDON, CT
KEPR

Kennewick family now displaced following apartment fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick family is now displaced after a fourplex caught on fire early Sunday morning. Deana Dallas said her and her son Kody were asleep like any other night when all of a sudden she heard some crackling and a bang. When she woke up, she saw the fire.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brussels, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Calhoun County, IL
Calhoun County, IL
Lifestyle
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Community Impact Austin

Historic Stagecoach Inn to see some interior restoration following approval of contract

City officials approved limited restoration of the historic Stagecoach Inn in old town Round Rock at the March 24 meeting. Historical architecture firm Architexas won the $60,000 contract to restore the interior of the Stagecoach Inn. Parks and Recreation Director Rick Atkins said the structure will be used as an event space available to the public. It was relocated to the area in 2018 and intended to become part of the Brushy Creek trail system. According to city documents, the intention was to "mothball" it, which means city officials intended to deactivate and secure it as a historical asset in the interim. This plan changed due to community interest combined with a windfall of hotel occupancy funds that will allow some of the interior to be restored.
ROUND ROCK, TX
NEWS CENTER Maine

Family of 7 homeless following Topsham fire

TOPSHAM, Maine — A family of seven, including five young children, are safe following a fire Tuesday morning that burned their home on Harmony Hill Road. Topsham firefighters were called to the single-wide mobile home at 66 Harmony Hill Road just before 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the middle of the structure, Deputy Chief Gerard Pineau of the Topsham Fire Department said in a release.
TOPSHAM, ME
The Telegraph

Newest rage takes shape in Grafton

GRAFTON - It didn't feel much like weather for a water ride Thursday, but that didn't stop construction on Raging Rivers Waterpark's newest attraction, the Mississippi Monster. The red and yellow water ride will feature three hidden chambers and multiple tracks of covered tubes to slide through at the 12-acre Grafton waterpark. Workers were assembling the fiberglass sections on the parking lot Thursday. Some of the support posts, framework and ride are already in place on the hillside at the park.
GRAFTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wittond Hotel#The U S Department#German
The Telegraph

Pub fan

ALTON — An employee of France Mechanical Corporation, in Glen Carbon, makes repairs to the vent motor for the kitchen at Morrison's Irish Pub Wednesday. The popular bar and restaurant sits on the corner of West Broadway and State Street in downtown Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Mill preps for future flooding

ALTON — A permanent concrete flood wall is being constructed at the Ardent Mills facility on West Broadway in Alton. Since the 2019 flood, the second worst in recorded history, the mill has been making repairs and improvements to lessen the impact of future flooding.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Pink bulbs remember fire victim, family

GREENFIELD - Greene County residents are raising money in honor of an infant who lost her life in a fire last week. Eleven-month-old Danika Alderfer died in a house fire in Greenfield. She is the daughter of Greenfield Police officer Nate Alderfer and Greenfield Alderman Kari Alderfer.  The fire Thursday at 1003 Green St. also claimed the life of 77-year-old Nancy L. Hillis. Three others inside the house at the time were able to get out, but one resident suffered smoke inhalation.
GREENFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
The Telegraph

Trinity's Way plans Piasa Park clean-up

ALTON - A tradition spanning four years will involve cleaning up Piasa Park this weekend. On Sunday, April 10 members of Trinity's Way, a nonprofit organization, will be cleaning up litter around Piasa Park at 3 p.m. The organization is in honor of Trinity Marie Buel, who died Feb. 17, 2018, in a traffic crash on Homer M. Adams Parkway, in Alton. The 17-year-old wrote an article for Orion magazine, a national environmental publication, before she died, about cleaning up an Alton recreational area, and for the past four years volunteers have met to fulfill the late teen's wish for a better-looking hometown.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Downtown Alton named to historic places register

ALTON - Much of Alton's Downtown Historic District is now officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of an expansion of the Middletown Historic District. The register is the nation's official list of historic places worthy of preservation and part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America's historic and archeological resources. A public event to share more information about the honor is planned in the next several weeks.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy