Brussels site being restored following fire

The Wittond Hotel kitchen in Brussels, along with the restaurant portion of the building, suffered major smoke damage from a fire on March 10. (For the Telegraph)

BRUSSELS — Restoration is under way at the historic Wittmond Hotel in Brussels which was damaged by a March 10 fire.

The former motel, now a restaurant, has been closed since the fire. According to owner Charles Burch, at around 3 a.m. on March 10 an employee was preparing decorations for a weekend party when he noticed smoke coming from a clothes dryer.

"By the time they got back there, the dryer was fully ablaze," Burch said.

Burch, who was formerly the Calhoun County State's Attorney, said the ceiling is covered with a vinyl-like material. The fire left smoke damage in the structure and an "oily, fine soot" throughout the restaurant, he said.

Currently repairs and clean-up are being done, including painting and carpet work as well as replacing all of the coolers. Burch said he has not set a reopening date.

"People always come here for Easter and for Mother's Day," he said. "For the community and for the town, this is really the only restaurant in the whole southern part of Calhoun County."

The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Established in 1847 as a hotel by Conrad Wittmond, a German immigrant, the current structure was built in 1863 with an addition in 1885.

The business has remained in Burch's family for generations; he took ownership in 1997.

Since then, the hotel part of the structure has been converted into a museum. The lower level, where the meals are served, is divided into a number of rooms.

Prior to the fire, the business was open three days a week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Despite the limited hours, however, the Wittmond Hotel was a tourism draw to Calhoun County. Its current closure, Burch said, has left a "big hole" in the community.

"I see a lot of people come up here (Brussels) to get peaches, apples and pumpkins," he said. "All those little businesses kind of interact with each other in a tourism aspect."