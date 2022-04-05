Stunning Pics of Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front will pass through Denver late Saturday into early Sunday and behind it we’ll see another period with strong and gusty wind. There could even be a handful of scattered rain showers behind the front during the overnight hours in the Denver area. Some snow is expected in the northern and central mountains. The main headline from this front will be the drop in temperatures for much of Colorado with places like Denver expecting highs on Sunday to be as much as 15 to 25 degrees cooler than Saturday. It will also be windy again with...

DENVER, CO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO