York, PA

York Revolution adopt team dog Rosie

By Ben Schad
 1 day ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Revolution has adopted a new team dog who will be a multi-tasker for the baseball team.

On Tuesday, the Revs announced her name. Rosie is an eight-month golden doodle. She could have been Dottie or Peaches, but fans voted for Rosie over the past month. Along with being a great draw for the team, Rosie will also promote animal adoptions as she comes from the York County SPCA.

“You don’t have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars when there’s a loving animal in your local shelter that is looking for a great home for those folks who are looking to provide one. And we are fortunate here at the Revolution to provide that and a little bit more,” Director of Marketing and Communications Doug Eppler said.

Home games on Sundays are Bark In The Park games where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark.

