Hartselle man indicted on child pornography charges
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County man facing multiple charges of child pornography possession was indicted last month – and arrested on Monday.
According to a news release from Attorney General Steve Marshall, Nathan Lott, 41, of Hartselle was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on March 2. He was served notice of the indictment on Monday, April 4 and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
Marshall’s office said the indictment charges Lott with four counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under 17. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $15,000 for each count.
The statement said Lott's bond was set at $60,000. He remains in the Morgan County Jail.
